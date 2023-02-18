The ‘Pirates’ became the ‘Mermaids’ in “There is room at the bottom”. Tito and Pepe couldn’t do anything but fall at their feet.

“At the bottom there is room“, the successful América Televisión series, surprised its followers with the broadcast of its episode 158. The Gonzales pool gave the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas something to talk about, beginning with Diego Montalbán and his attempt to close it with the help of the mayor.’Charito’ stole the eyes of the neighbors, but it was not the only one.

Previously, we had met the Aguayo sisters, who started out as Tito and Pepe’s rivals, but eventually became their friends. Although they were criticized for their appearance and attitude by the boys, their appearance with a renewed look left everyone speechless when they decided to enjoy the pool.

Who plays the ‘Pirates’?

Adriana Quevedo and Fiorella Luna joined the cast of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” as the Aguayo sisters or the “Pirates”. Now that they have shown that they have everything to be considered the most attractive women in Las Nuevas Lomas, several fans believe that they have finally dethroned ‘Charito’.

It is still too early to anticipate its function in the new plot of “In the background there is room”. Most likely, their characters will serve as comic relief, but the production has shown several times that everything will depend on the support they get from the fans.

The episodes of “AFHS 10” can be seen on América Televisión starting at 8:40 pm after “Esto es guerra” and before “Maricucha”. In case you watch the Peruvian series from another country, here we share the international calendar: