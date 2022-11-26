The ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” brought with it a long string of new characters that have ended up being a great success for the América TV series. One of those great surprises has been María Grazia Gamarra, who gives life to Macarena Montalbán. Where did you study acting before coming to Peruvian fiction?

It seemed almost impossible to replace the passionate Fernanda de las Casas (Nataniel Sánchez) as Joel’s romantic interest. However, beyond being a substitute, ‘Maca’ has become something much more interesting.

Her humility and simplicity have led her to gradually win over the fans of “AFHS”, who long to know if she will end up with ‘Fishface’ or if she will opt for someone else in the field of love.

Where and what did María Grazia Gamarra study?

The day that Maria Grazia Gamarra She understood that her passion was acting, she didn’t think about it anymore and decided to study acting in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In said country, he prepared himself and entered the National University Institute of Art.

María Grazia Gamarra reappeared in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Maria Grazia Gamarra/Instagram

Her path within this field led her to expand her knowledge in New York City. Not content with just being an actress, she also took musical courses (piano and sheet music reading) at the National Conservatory of Music.

She also studied singing as a light-lyrical soprano. However, she has always been known more for being a pop and musical theater performer, something that can be seen in her musical sequences with Joel.

In the same way, he went through school Dance Studio Peru (directed by Fiorella Cayo), in which she set out to further expand her knowledge and stage skills.

In 2008, he went through the series “América kids”, one of the most watched shows on América TV. But it would not be until 2022 that she would return to the channel under the role of Macarena Montalbán in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

María Grazia Gamarra and Heinz Gildemeister are the parents of 2 girls. Photo: Instagram

Currently, María Grazia Gamarra has 31 years and it is married to Heinz André Gildemeister Arrayawith whom do you have two daughters.