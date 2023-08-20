Some actors and actresses who have gone through ‘At the bottom there is room’ They have left their mark and, from time to time, they are remembered by the fans. On this occasion, we want you to remember claudiowho was butler of Cayetana Bogani and to which Peter baptized as ‘Fat Butterfly’. This character was played by Luis Salasand here we will tell you what has become of his life after passing through the successful production of América TV.

What happened to Luis Salas after ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

After interpreting Claudio Matarazzo In ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Luis Salas was part of the cast of other productions, such as ‘Back to the neighborhood’ and ‘The kings of playback’. Likewise, before he also participated in other series: ‘Los Barriga’, ‘Ferrando, de pura sangre’, ‘Amor serrano’, ‘Milagros’ and ‘La rica Vicky’.

Until last year, Luis participated in a Christmas play and was seen to be more active on social networks, especially on TikTok, a platform on which he has more than 80,000 followers.

The actor Luis Salas was Claudio Matarazzo in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: LR/Instagram composition by Luis Salas

What is Luis Salas currently doing?

Little is known about what actor Luis Salas does today, but we hope he remains involved in acting. In addition, according to what he places on his official Instagram account, he also works as a driver.

Will Luis Salas return as Claudio to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

So far, we do not believe that Claudio will return to ‘At the bottom there is room’however, we got to see him again last season when he went looking for joel to ask him to leave alone cayetana and, furthermore, he took the opportunity to advise Macarena to stay away from the ‘Fish Face’. “It will drag you into the dark mud of its past and it will destroy you”, were the words of the popular ‘Fat Butterfly’.