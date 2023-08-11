‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is one of the most successful and popular series in our country that has been broadcast for several years with a large audience nationwide. Through its chapters, we have seen several actors and actresses who won the affection of the public for their good performance and iconic performance. One of the characters that fans of ‘AFHS’ is Gladys, interpreted by Kukuli Morante, who unfortunately did not return for the new seasons of the production of America TV. What is his absence due to? Here we tell you.

Why didn’t ‘La Gladys’ return to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Although he was not a main character for the plot of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Gladys he earned a space in the hearts of fans of the series; therefore, they hoped to see her again in the new seasons. However, she did not appear, and the reason would be that the production of ‘AFHS’ He hasn’t called her back to recast yet, but she hopes they will at some point.

“I would love for ‘La Gladys’ to return. They haven’t called me yet and, if they do, great, we’ll talk about it; If not, I wish you all the good vibes and that it be a success as always… and that we enjoy laughing when we see it,” he announced. Kukuli Morante In an interview.

What does Kukuli Morante, ‘La Gladys’ from ‘AFHS’, do now?

Few know, but Kukuli Morante She studied Law, although she does not practice that profession despite being away from the screens. As she herself stated, she does not like her career and she has always had a fondness for acting, for this reason, currently, she dedicates herself to it as actress, in addition to being cheerleader and Drama’s teacher. In his social networks, we can see that he promotes his work.

