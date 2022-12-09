With its ninth season, “Al fondo hay sitio” has brought new characters, in addition to showing the return of old faces. Among those who have become TV series audience favorites, Pepe and Titothe dynamic duo of the Gonzales family, stands out by far.

However, no matter how large a fan base the beloved minibuses have, not many viewers know what their real names are in the fiction of América TV or their ages in the plot. In the following lines, we leave you more information.

Pepe and Tito are one of the most iconic characters in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

“AFHS”: what is Tito’s real name and how old is he?

Tito, played by actor Laslo Kovacks, came to “AFHS” from the first season and has been known that way ever since. However, that is not his real name.

How do we know? It was he himself who mentioned it again in one of the chapters of this season 9. “ I’m Alberto Lara Smith to serve you, better known as Tito ”, the carrier was heard saying when he spoke with Silvana, the ex-wife of Diego Montalbán.

Tito came to the series at the age of 32 (very similar to Pepe). He is currently 45.

Laszlo Kovacs is Tito in “AFHS.” Photo: LR composition/GLR file

“AFHS”: what is Pepe’s real name and how old is he?

The actor David Almandoz is the one who gives life to Pepe, whose real name is Jose Visitacion Gonzales Camacho . He is the son of Lucho Gonzales and Mrs. Nelly Camacho.

For the new season, he is 53 years old, just like the artist who plays him.