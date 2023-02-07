Charito and Koky, one of the most controversial couples in “Al fondo hay sitio”, came to an end. We review the 5 hardest moments of the relationship.

The love story between ‘Charito’ and ‘Koky’ came to an end in “At the bottom there is room 10″. After both signed the divorce certificate in one of the most emotional scenes of the América TV series, fans believe that, indeed, the gambler and poker lover was the worst couple for the Gonzales matriarch. And, although the big lies that he told in season 9 ended up filling the patience of ‘Charo’, the truth is that not everything was tragedy, but there was also laughter and mischief.For this reason, in this note, we review the best and worst moments that this controversial couple went through.

The new admirer

It is valid to say that from the first moment that ‘Koky’ saw ‘Charito’ he made her suffer. And it is that in the beginning, when they met her, he chased her with compliments on the street, something that she clearly did not like because of the risque jokes that he made of her.

The hot water bath

Once “Kokito” settled in the Gonzales house, the problems with Rosario Flores were not lacking. In an act of generosity, he installed a thermos so that the shower water would come out hot, but when he told her that he wanted to “show her a little surprise” in the bathroom, she only thought the worst. Anyway, in the end, ‘Charo’ was more than delighted.

The angry and scandalous reconciliation

After the new Gonzales matriarch thought her husband and Francesca were having an affair, the misunderstanding was resolved with a passionate kiss that escalated into a scandalous night of love. The spouses made so much noise that they woke up all the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas.

the false identities

The breaking point and no return was the moment in which ‘Charo’ found out about all the false identities that ‘Koky’ had been using to make his own. This big lie ended with him in jail and with his wife totally disappointed by what his partner did; this led to the Gonzales matriarch deciding to divorce her.

The divorce signature

The saddest scene in the relationship was the moment in which, after so much insistence from ‘Charo’, ‘Koky’ finally signed the divorce certificate. The tears of both were not absent and that moment marked an important event in this long love story.