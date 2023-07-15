“At the bottom there is room”season 10, brought one more surprise in chapter 262. Terror continues to haunt Las Nuevas Lomas and this time those who got a big scare were Jimmy and koky. While both were getting everything ready to open the doors of Francesca’s, they run into something. “The Woman in Black” appeared, who stealthily entered the restaurant when Charo’s son had his back turned. In that, they are face to face and it is the precise moment when Koky leaves the kitchen.

Before leaving the restaurant,kokyI had promised to ‘charo‘ that she would protect her son if Claudia Llanos appeared to them and she did. Koky ran to give “The Woman in Black” a tremendous push, imagining that she was Claudia Llanos. However, she reappeared in “AFHS” the ex-partner of Jimmythe kimberley. Realizing what happened, Charito’s ex-boyfriend helped her up, apologizing to her and she said that she only came to see her Jimmy from her. Apparently, this time the youngest of the Gonzales had a fate worse than death.

Did Jimmy have a terrible encounter with Claudia Llanos?

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×263?

Today, July 14, 2023, a new chapter of “AFHS”. In the preview, it is presented that Diego and Francesca They have made the decision to go live abroad, after a shooting broke out outside their home. While the neighbors across the street, the gonzalesalso live in fear of the arrival of Claudia Plains again to Las Nuevas Lomas and sought to get to safety.

LOOK at the preview of “In the background there is room” chapter 263

