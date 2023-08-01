‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is one of the most popular series of Peru, For this reason, the fans asked that he return to the screens to continue brightening up their nights from Monday to Friday; however, not all of the characters returned. Although it was not main in the history of ‘AFHS’, Pedro, the charismatic hotel owner Heaven, which was played by the actor Luiggi Lomparte, He was loved by viewers due to his iconic way of being. We could see him on several occasions when joel Was going with fernanda to the hotel or when some funny scene arose involving ‘Peter’.

What happened to Luiggi Lomparte after ‘AFHS’?

His acting career has taken off to such an extent that, in 2022, he participated in a production ofNetflix. Yes, just as you read it, there is more national talent in the streaming giant’s catalog. Of course, this opportunity did not come to him out of the blue, but is partly due to his perseverance. Is about ‘Blood behind bars’a Netflix production in Mexico, in which he gave life to a drug trafficker namedLuciano. Parallel to this, he continues to develop his musical career.

What does Luiggi Lomparte do now?

The actor Luiggi Lomparte, the popular ‘Predito’ from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, has continued in the world of acting and his efforts have made his work international, which is why he now resides in Mexico. Likewise, he was awarded in the Aztec country with the Palmas de Oro award for his career as a revelation actor, singer and Peruvian model.

