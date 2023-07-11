The future of Diego Montalbán in “At the bottom there is room” It hangs by a thread, and it is that in the last episode Peter began to narrate what he remembered in front of a police force in order to find the whereabouts of Claudia Llanos and thus put her in jail. However, when digging up her memories, she commented on some facts that could reveal Diego’s infidelity to Francesca, since he deceived her with the ‘Shark Look’.

Such a revelation could end not only her marriage, but it would also ruin her life, since she would be left without a restaurant and without a house, with her future in limbo. However, this all depends on Peter fully remembering what happened the day he was kidnapped. This is the only way to put an end to the lie of the head of the Montalbán family. What will Diego do?

