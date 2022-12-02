“Al fondo hay sitio” returned with a ninth season full of laughter and new protagonists, such as Diego Montalbán. In the last chapter, we saw that the chef’s most hated day had arrived: his birthday. From the beginning, he made it clear that he did not want to be congratulated, but the Maldinis managed to organize a big surprise for him.

For his goal, Francesca made him believe that his restaurant was on fire so that he would come unsuspectingly. At that moment, he is surprised by his favorite singer, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, who makes everyone dance. After this, Diego presents a new dish without imagining that he would end up staining everyone due to a defect. VIDEO: America TV