The last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” brought Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, who made everyone present dance on Diego Montalbán’s birthday. Nobody could resist the rhythm of “Disco Bar” and the chef could not have been happier for the surprise that his family organized for him.

After blowing out the candles on her cake, she was inspired to create a new dish in homage to her idol, Duck a la “Disco Bar”. This one has the characteristic of spinning on a turntable, but a malfunction causes everyone to end up drenched. VIDEO. America TV.