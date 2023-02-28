the revenge of Claudia Plains approaches? In “Al fondo hay sitio”, a new conversation between Diego and Claudia leaves Mike exposed Miller to danger. Learn more about the series America TV in the note.

The trailer for chapter 165 of “At the bottom there is room” has already been published on the YouTube channel of the América TV series and shows Diego Montalbán’s jealousy towards Mike Miller, in love with his sister Macarena. Now, Francesca Maldini wants to have Anita Miller’s son as an ally in business, but this is not entirely to her husband’s liking, because when she tells him about the idea, the twins’ father fakes a smile and ‘hugs’ Mike with no interest in congratulating him.

The idea of ​​Mike being the corporation’s new consultant worries Diego to the point that he’s going to tell Victoria, his lover, that the boy “is going to be poking his nose everywhere now.” Claudia Plainswho knows the Maldini family and their relatives well, could prevent the ‘backward gringo‘ be the ‘Noni’ adviser, which would also benefit Diego. Does her revenge on him come with more force? We will know that tonight in the new episode of season 10 of “There is room at the bottom.”

When does “At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 165 come out?

Chapter 165 of season 10 of “AFHS” is broadcast this Monday, February 27 at 8:40 p.m., through the América TV signal.

“AFHS 10”, chapter 165: opening hours

If you live in Peru, the premiere of chapter 165 of “At the bottom there is room” will be available from 8.40 pm, just after the program “This is war” and before that “sissy 2“. In addition, in other countries the schedules are as follows: