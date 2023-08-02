‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10, will bring a new marriage for Las Nuevas Lomas. The relationship between ‘Mike’ and Macarena it will move on to one of the most important stages, the commitment is getting closer and, therefore, preparations for this celebration begin. Joel’s best friend tried on, in chapter 274, her wedding dress. However, the affection that she continues to feel for joel it has her confused.

Today, August 1, we saw how Macarena felt jealous when she was talking with Félix, who told her that the popular “Fish Face” was doing exercises to win over “Patty”. For Joel, Macarena is just his best friend, but she still doesn’t know how fond she is of him. On the other hand, there was a slip with ‘Maca’ when it came time to start filling out the invitation parts for the marriage. Will there be another truncated marriage in Las Nuevas Lomas?

