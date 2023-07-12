In the new chapter of “At the bottom there is room”Macarena went into a nervous breakdown when she found out that for many years she had been deceived by Beatriz, a woman who had shown interest in her works of art and had become her friend, but who, in reality, was Claudia Llanos, the historical enemy of the Maldini family.

For this reason, Macarena decided to tell the whole truth to her relatives, who told her that Claudia herself was the one who kidnapped her and collected the money for her ransom. Faced with this situation, she told them that she had the cell phone of whom she knew as Beatriz, so they quickly went to the Police to help them locate Claudia and proceed with her capture.

