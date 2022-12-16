The ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” came to television and did not leave the fans indifferent. Likewise, the laughter was not lacking in its last episodes, after the Gonzáles and Maldini-Montalbán exchanged houses for a weekend.

In this sense, Francesca and Diego had a passionate night. However, Charito and Koky did not have the same luck. Despite all the comforts, her partner could not satisfy her and she was disappointed. “I’m so sorry,” she told him, embarrassed by the situation. VIDEO: America TV.