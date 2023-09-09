‘Koky’ and ‘Charo”s relationship is in danger! In the new episode of “In the background there is room”, Reyes confessed to his ex-wife that he worked for Claudia Llanos and that the accident he had was, in truth, revenge by the “shark gaze” against him, since he refused to continue under his orders. In addition, he told her that he was responsible for keeping Llanos alive, since she rescued her from her after Francesca Maldini shot her.

Why did Claudia take revenge on ‘Koky’?

In previous chapters, it was revealed that ‘Koky’ was the one who delivered mysterious packages to Francesca Maldini from Claudia Llanos. However, the two had a heated argument after Reyes refused to continue working for her, which infuriated “Shark’s Eyes”, who threatened to hurt the people he loved the most.

And revenge came sooner rather than later, since, with the help of two accomplices, Claudia made an attempt on the life of ‘Charo’ whom she ordered to run over. This caused her life to hang by a thread, leaving the entire Gonzales family totally worried that the worst could happen to her. Happily, the mother of Joel and ‘Jimmy’ was able to recover from the episode and, after a complicated operation, she was discharged from the clinic.

