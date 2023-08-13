ohJuly did not resist! In the last chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Cristobal invited to come in kimberley to his room to show him his work as a photographer and, while they were talking, they were seen by July, who was very upset by the scene and decided to quickly leave the place. Later, Jimmy’s ex-girlfriend surprised the young Montalbán and stole a kiss from him. Will a new couple form in the successful América TV series?

Why did Kimberly kiss Cristóbal?

Jimmy’s ex-girlfriend had already expressed her intentions of getting closer to Alessia’s brother, so she took advantage of the fact that he was single, after his failed return with Laia, to try to get closer to him. His plan began when he asked “Cris” to do a photo session for her model book, which were used by a shopping center for an advertising campaign. However, having used them without permission, the young people benefited from a juicy deal.

July witnessed the romantic scene between Kimberly and Cristóbal. Photo: America TV

This fact allowed them to get to know each other even better and gain confidence. For this reason, Cristóbal invited her to her room, with the purpose of showing her all the photos that he had taken on his trip to Spain and others that he took when he began to dedicate himself fully to photography. At that moment, she July opened the bedroom door without knocking and witnessed in the front row how the young Montalbán showered her with compliments and told her that she was very photogenic. These words angered July, who quickly left the place.

Later, Kimberly expressed her admiration for Cristóbal’s work and stole a kiss from him, which left him very surprised. Will love arise?

Why was July angry?

Although July is very excited about Cristóbal, that was not the main reason for her anger, since she has seen him on previous occasions with other people. What really caused her fury was his telling Kimberly that she was photogenic, something he had also said to her and she was no longer special.

July might also have gotten the impression that it’s a compliment that he pays to all the girls, so her illusion that he would notice her was dashed once more.

