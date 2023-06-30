Farewell time. July decided to be honest with herself and ended the relationship she had with Javier Alegría. In the previous episode, she saw how Charo’s niece suffered with Laia’s return, since she remembered what she did to Cristóbal and the way they ended up; that’s why, she didn’t want to hurt ‘Happy’ by going on with something that wasn’t reciprocated.

Given this, they both began to cry, but they made the decision to continue as friends to continue hanging out. However, July did not count on the fact that, when he left, ‘Happy’ would faint, lying on the floor after the disappointment in love.

#room #background #July #quoted #Happy #ended #relationship