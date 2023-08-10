July continues to let herself be carried away by her feelings. In the last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, “Charo’s” niece was filled with jealousy when she saw the face of Kimberly, Jimmy’s ex-girlfriend, on panels by Las Nuevas Lomas as an image of a local shopping center. These photos were taken by Cristóbal, who, at first, was enraged because his work was not recognized; However, after he hired the lawyer Ronald Cross, he will be able to receive a juicy remuneration.

However, the one who was not happy was the maid of the Maldini house, who put on a hood and got to work scratching the panel where Kimberly was. She did not count on the fact that she was going to be discovered by a serenazgo, who chased her throughout the urbanization. When she saw that she had already lost it, she saw another panel with the face of her cousin’s ex-girlfriend, so she also decided to paint it, but this time, she was discovered by Cristóbal. He got angry about what happened and asked her energetically: “What are you doing with that panel?”, which embarrassed the young woman.

#room #background #July #paints #panel #Kimberlys #face #Cristóbal #discovers