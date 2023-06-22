In the last episode of “At the bottom there is room”Joel once again demonstrated his songwriting skills and created a new song that promises to be the new hit of the Group 7: “The handsaw”. For this he called Franklin, leader of the group, to tell him about his new idea; however, he ignored him and hung up the phone. Given this, the eldest son of ‘Charo’ told his companions to help him finish the melody.

The next day, when he met the other members of the orchestra, they revealed to Franklin the music and lyrics of “El serrucho”. Unfortunately, the leader of Group 7 did not like the song because it reminded him of the intentions that he believes were Joel has, who is staying with his group, so he decided to gather his teammates quickly after finishing his presentation.

