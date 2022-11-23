“In the background there is room” returned recharged with its new characters, and showed that it has time on television. In the last episode of him, Jimmy found a job as a model for a commercial and his family was proud of his achievement. Everyone gathered to watch it on television, but the result was unexpected.

In the commercial, the younger Gonzales played a young man who had not yet had plastic surgery. “They called you ugly”yelled ‘Tito’ between laughs. Although Jimmy tried to defend himself by saying that he was characterized, his uncle replied: “What character if that’s your face?” VIDEO: America Television.