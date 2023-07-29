‘At the bottom there is room’, chapter 274, will bring more than one surprise in Las Nuevas Lomas. Next Monday, July 31, the successful Peruvian series will premiere a new episode on the screens of América TV. At the end of chapter 273, Jimmy never managed to tell the truth Alessia about the kiss with Laia. All the men in his family advise him not to tell what happened to his girlfriend so that their relationship does not end.

At this, his uncles, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’, they took extreme measures, since they took away his cell phone and they watch him 24/7. However, in the preview of chapter 274, we can see that Jimmy escapes from the Gonzales house and manages to get to Alessia’s room to tell her that Laia kissed him the night she was returning to Spain. Will Jimmy tell Alessia what happened with Laia or will he think it through at that moment and follow the advice of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’?

Laia kissed Jimmy before leaving for Spain, Alessia still doesn't know anything.

Will Jimmy manage to tell Alessia everything this time?

This would be the third time Jimmy try to tell everything to Alessia. The first was interrupted by Félix at the time he wants to tell Alessia about what happened with Cristóbal’s ex. The youngest of the Gonzales, determined not to hide anything from her crush, takes her to the park so no one can interfere.

However, gossip spreads through Las Nuevas Loma like hot cakes and Félix warns ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ about the action that Jimmy is going to do. They both go to the park where Jimmy was, as soon as he told Alessia, they interrupt him saying that there is a water leak at the Gonzales house. As a result of what happened, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ take extreme measures with their nephew. Chapter 273 ‘AFHS’ It was a special episode for National Holidays and it has been accounted for by the writers.

Jimmy escapes, ‘There is room at the bottom’ 10×274

