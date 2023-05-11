Alessia and Jimmy They have reconciled in “There’s Room at the Bottom”, but this time it seems that their romance will not remain as secret as they expected. As we know, the América Televisión series showed that Francesca caught them kissing, despite the fact that the blonde had previously denied having anything with a Gonzales. However, little by little this love affair could even escalate to the arrival of a baby, at least, that seems to be suggested in a recent scene and fans are already speculating that the arrival of a child could change things between both families.

Jimmy and Alessia could take the next step very soon after their sex education classes paid for by Francesca in “There’s Room at the Bottom”. Photo: Composition LR/America

“There is room in the background”: Will Alessia and Jimmy have a baby?

After Francesca found out that Jimmy and Alessia are dating, “Noni” scolded “Charito” that it would be better if nothing happened between the young people, since the social realities between the two are abysmally different. However, the Gonzales matriarch totally disagreed with Mrs. Maldini: Grace and Nicolás are irrefutable proof that love can triumph, according to her.

Even so, Diego Montalbán’s wife prefers to take precautions. For this reason, she looked for Jimmy to give him a strip of condoms and ‘Charo’s’ son told Alessia about it. “Let’s go?” She said to her crush, referring to a potential “chiquitingo”. Although it is not necessarily left between the lines that there will be a baby on the way, fans have theorized that it could eventually be the case and that it would change the bond between the families.

“AFHS”: Why did Francesca give Jimmy condoms?

When Francesca found out that Jimmy and Alessia were seeing each other romantically and she can’t do anything to stop it, she preferred to approach young Gonzales and give him some condoms. “Better safe than sorry,” she told him. This fact was told by the boy to Alessia, who was somewhat taken aback. “I suppose he wants you and me not to mess up,” clarified the lover of her.

