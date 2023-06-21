In the last episode of “At the bottom there is room”Jimmy and Alessia were detained by the Police when they were at the airport due to the suspicious attitude of the youngest of the Gonzales, who had a nervous breakdown after Pepe and Tito told him that the package he had in his backpack, and that they gave him a commission for a certain ‘Gordo Bonifaz’, it contained illegal substances.

Faced with this situation, they were taken by police officers to a special environment, where they searched all their belongings. First it was Alessia’s turn and among her things they found nothing; then Jimmy followed, who began to sweat with nerves because of what he could go through. When they opened their backpack they were able to find the mysterious package, which is why they were arrested.

#room #background #Jimmy #Alessia #detained #Police #airport