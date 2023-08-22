Today’s chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’ brought tension for Las Nuevas Lomas and the Gonzales family was the protagonist in the new appearance of ‘Happy’. The one who was supposedly the son of “Pepe” at the time returned to visit the family of his ex-partner July, to introduce them to his most recent conquest. However, they did not imagine finding tremendous news.

Kimberly returned to Las Nuevas Lomas and is determined not to leave ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. ‘Happy’ she introduced Jimmy Gonzales’s ex as if her family didn’t know her, but she was surprised that they even knew which foot she limped on. ‘Pepe’, ‘Tito’ and the others disagreed with the supposed conquest. The Gonzales family thinks that Kimberly just wants to be with ‘Happy’ to get closer to Jimmy again.

