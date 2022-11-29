In the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room” it was observed that Don Gilberto called ‘Charo’ to ask him how to cook the lentils. When she tells him why Joel didn’t do it, he tries to remember why, but he couldn’t. This has worried fans who remembered the heartbreaking breakthrough of the Gonzales patriarch.

As we saw in a spot, Teresa finds her ‘daddy’ in a wheelchair and alone in a nursing home for the elderly. He fails to recognize it as a consequence of Alzheimer’s disease and now this could become true.