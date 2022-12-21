The hit series “At the bottom there is room” returned with new characters and stories for all tastes. Its premiere was a success, as well as the rating that it maintained until its last chapters, thanks to the shocking revelations.

As we have seen, Koky was detained by the authorities due to his alleged criminal past. ‘Charito’ went to see him in jail and had to face one of the biggest disappointments in his life, despite the fact that his partner denied all the accusations against him.

The commissioner revealed to the matriarch of the Gonzáles family that her husband did not have a single identity. Immediately afterwards, she showed him various identification cards of hers and they all carried a complaint against her.

The dramatic moment made Charo decide to end Koky and now she will seek a divorce. In this scenario, the fans did not miss the opportunity to ask for the return of Christian Thorsen as Raúl del Prado, known as ‘Platanazo’.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen on AméricaTV, where you can enjoy the new episodes at the same time as they are broadcast on TV.

What channels do you broadcast the series on?