Diego is dead!? “At the bottom there is room” 2023, the América TV series, is back and in the advance of chapter 4 of season 10 you can see an unexpected scene between Francesca Maldini and the patriarch of the Montalbán. After his reconciliation with Cristóbal after their fight on Christmas, the new promotional images show the famous chef apparently unconscious in his bathroom, specifically in the jacuzzi. Could it be that this is the first dangerous play by Claudia Llanos, alias ‘Mirada de Tiburón’, or was it something else?

Likewise, we also have a look at the situation of July, who is still having trouble returning to work at home and reuniting with her platonic love. At the same time, Hiro will confess to the young Montalbán that she will not return, something that will make him extremely excited.