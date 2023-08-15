Diego Montalbán returned to Las Nuevas Lomas. In the recent episode of “In the background there is room”, the father of Cristóbal and Alessia appeared at Francesca’s house, but not in the way he expected, since he was drunk with Koky Reyes. The ex-chef of Francesca’s went to face her ex-wife after finding out that she had kissed Silvio, so she sneaked into the Maldini residence.

After an argument and an embarrassing show due to alcohol, Francesca threw her former partner out of her house, who, on the way out, found Peter. Estelo threatened not to return to the house and then took her hose to wet her friends. Due to this, Montalbán and Koky took off their clothes in the middle of the street to leave them drying in the sun; however, they did not count on the police arriving and arresting them for disturbing public order. Will they go to prison?

