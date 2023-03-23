The trailer for chapter 182 of “At the bottom there is room” has surprised more than one. In the preview of the América TV series, you can see how Dalila has just ruined the plan she has with her mother and daughter. After discovering Eva mistreating Don Gilberto, Teresa and Richard Jr. will not remain silent and will explode against Don ‘Gil’s girlfriend. These attacks will not be supported by Dalila, who will defend her progenitor.

“You are not leaving here, gringa cockroach”, Teresita tells Eva, while the latter goes to the door of the Gonzales house in order to retire. Another scene shows how Richard’s son and ‘Tere’ tell Kimberly’s grandmother: “old monster”. This happens under the watchful eye of ‘Kim’ and Joel’s ex. Finally, the worker from the ‘Niño pez’ workshop says in front of everyone: “Enough of insulting my mother”, thus revealing the link that unites them. VIDEO: America TV