Cristóbal found July in her room wearing a wedding dress, but something else made him scream in fright. Is a new wedding coming up in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Love affairs and uncomfortable situations continue in “At the bottom there is room”! Chapter 145 of the América TV series continued the story of Christopher and July. After her father threatened the young Montalbán with her machete, now Diego’s son has received an unexpected surprise when he found the housewife in her room with nothing less than a wedding dress. After the terrible wedding of Pepe and Rafaella, Could it be that we will see this pair of neighbors going to the altar?

The answer to the previous question is a resounding no, at least for now. And it is that It was all about a nightmare of Cristóbalwho finally sorted things out with July’s parents, just before fleeing on a long trip to Máncora so as not to marry his neighbor.