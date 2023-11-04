The main love story that makes the followers of ‘At the bottom there is room’ sigh daily is, without a doubt, that of Cristóbal Montalbán and July Flores. The bond that exists between both characters has deeply penetrated the hearts of viewers, who do not miss any details of this relationship. Although they are not yet a couple in the series, people love everything that the ‘Vampirín’ does to try to establish something more.

The smallest of Montalban He has a high economic status, likewise, he is the stepson of Francesca Maldini, the most powerful businesswoman in Las Nuevas Lomas. For her part, the niece of the Gonzalesborn in Recuay, Ancash, She supports her studies by working as a nurse in a polyclinic. In this regard, many are still wondering at what exact moment in the ‘AFHS’ series Cristobal began to feel love for July. The actor who plays him, Franco Pennanobroke his silence and gave this revealing detail.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the back’: Jimmy confuses Dolores’ number and calls Alessia by mistake

At what point in ‘AFHS’ did Cristóbal Montalbán fall in love with July?

The young actor Franco Pennano, who gives life to Cristobal Montalban in ‘AFHS’, had a chat with his followers on social networks and decided to reveal the exact moment when his character began to fall in love with July Floresrole played by the actress Guadalupe Farfan.

“I think it’s been a while, without realizing it, at a subconscious level since July stopped him, that is, not directly. That was when the character ‘Benjamín’ appeared, which was like a blow to my character’s ego. Like a ‘what was he?'”revealed the actor, who also participated in the series ‘Back to the neighborhood.’

As you remember, a few months ago, Junein a drunken state, declared his love for Cristobal, who was shocked by what he heard. However, Diego Montalbán’s son was with Laia at that time; For this reason, he decided to avoid ‘Charito’s’ niece

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Do Franco Pennano and Vasco Rodríguez hate each other in real life?

What was it like the time July declared her love for Cristóbal, and why was she rejected?

In one of the August episodes of ‘AFHS’, July was drunk. Taking advantage of this condition, Jimmy’s cousin gained strength and decided to confess her love for Cristóbal while they were both in the polyclinic. The news left the youngest Montalbán in a state of shock and he had to receive assistance from Dr. Cortez, since his blood pressure dropped.

Hours before, Charo’s niece had had a few too many drinks. The famous ‘Vampirin’ tried to take care of her when he saw her condition; However, she denied being drunk.

In the middle of the track, July began to stagger and showed all the typical symptoms of drunkenness. For this reason, Cristóbal decided to take her to the polyclinic. In that place, the Gonzales’ niece would open her heart and tell him that she loves him. However, Alessia’s brother was already in a relationship with Laia.

#room #background #point #series #Cristóbal #Montalbán #fall #love #July