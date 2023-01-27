Kimberly couldn’t stand seeing Jimmy and Alessia kissing in “There’s Room in the Back”. How did the young Gonzales receive the blow?

A lot is changing in “Al fondo hay sitio”! After rumors of the possible departure of Adolfo Chuiman (Peter), now the most talked about adolescent love story of the Peruvian series on América TV takes a turn again. Alessia and Jimmy declared themselves engaged after a dramatic argument that ended in a passionate kiss, but what the couple did not expect was that Kimberly, the young Gonzales’s ex, would be around to witness the entire scene and interrupt them as they walked down the street.

After confronting them, Jimmy tried to make amends with Kimberly. She extended her hand to him as a sign of staying as friends, but what he didn’t expect was that his former crush would give him a punch that would leave him knocked out and lying on the floor. Of course, this also impressed the young Montalbán. Will his revenge continue?