“In the background there is room” continues to dominate the tune. The ninth season will launch its chapter 95 and will show how the adventures of the Gonzales, Maldini and Montalban. Everyone is obsessed with Delilah. How will Charito deal with Joel’s obsession with her?

This and more in today’s episode. How can you SEE it LIVE TODAY, ONLINE and FREE?

What will happen in chapter 95 of “AFHS” 2022?

At what time to see “In the background there is room” by country?

“In the background there is room” launches new episodes from Monday to Friday through the television signal of America TV and streaming on America TV GO. The schedules by country in which you can see the series are the following:

Peru and Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 7.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 3.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3:40 a.m.

In the last chapter of “In the background there is room”, Charito fears that Dalila is marrying Joel. Photo: America TV GO

“In the background there is room”: how to watch the Peruvian series LIVE?

“In the background there is room” you can WATCH LIVE ONLINE through América TV GO, either from its website or from its mobile application available for the Apple Store and Playstore.

Actors who entered season 9 of “In the background there is a place”

Giovanni Cicia like Diego Montalban.

Maria Grace Gamarra like Macarena.

George War like Jaimito Gonzales.

Frank Pennano like Cristobal Montalban.

Karime Scander as Alessia Montalban.

The cast of “Al fondo hay lugar” for the ninth season starting in 2022. Photo: América TV

Rodrigo Barba as Junior.

Liz Mariana Godoy as Zulimar.

Guadalupe Farfán Carreño as July.

Natalie Vertiz as Estefania.

Ivan Chauca as Pierre Richeliu.

Who is the villain of the new season?

Lucecita Ceballos entered as Dalila in the ninth season of “Al fondo hay lugar”. Her character, the current antagonist, is that of Kimberly’s mom and new partner of Joel Gonzáles.