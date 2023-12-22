Almost close to its end, the series 'At the bottom there is room' will close this tenth season with weddings of joel and Mike with 'Patty' and Macarena, respectively. The penultimate episode ended with the bachelorette parties of the four characters, who agreed to celebrate a group wedding. However, this could be overshadowed by the hidden feelings that Joel and Macarena experience. Although, during the bachelorette party, both brides will be celebrated with two characters who are experts in adult dances.

Don't miss this note, which will detail Macarena and 'Patty's funny bachelorette party, on the verge of sealing their commitment to Mike and joel. What will the dancers do? Who called them?

What happened at Macarena and Patty's bachelorette party?

While both figures from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' celebrated their last day as singles with their friends and family from The New Hillstwo subjects entered, dressed in Santa Claus, and they join the party, until one of them takes the initiative to seat them both. Likewise, the strippers begin to take off their costumes, giving the brides a more personalized dance.

Who hired the strippers?

The initiative was from the best artist friend of Macarena, Arti Rivaswho met with Francesca in her office to agree on the details of this bachelorette party. An idea that didn't seem terrible to 'Noni', who accepted and said that everything will be done so that Diego's stepsister can have the best day of her life.

How did 'Patty' and her family come to join the bachelorette party?

At the beginning, the party held at 'Francesca's' was with the idea of ​​celebrating only Macarena. However, she then she is the girlfriend of Mike who invites the Gonzales family now 'Patty' to the restaurant. This did not seem to be to Francesca's liking, who ended up accepting her celebration's invitation.

'There is room at the back' two Santa Clauses bring gifts to Patty and Macarena's bridal shower. / Photo: capture YouTube / América TV

