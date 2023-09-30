Melvin: “I love to travel. That happened when I did an internship in Curaçao. My mother was born there. I thought Curaçao was a very cool experience. Such a different culture, different nature, different food. A few years later I had the same experience in Malaysia. That’s how the travel incentive came about.”

Jephthah: “We went to Bali with Melvin’s family this year and next month we are going to Israel and Jordan. I do have a thing for Israel. I come from a Christian family. I had a Bible verse tattooed in Hebrew letters on my arm: ‘If God is for you, who is against you?’ It is my parents’ wedding text. I have little interest in organized religion, but I do think faith is a beautiful thing. To me, this text represents strength and acceptance and is a link with my parents.”

Melvin: “We would also like to go to Borneo.”

Jephthah: “And to Japan. And Costa Rica. During my studies I didn’t have money to travel, but now I do. My first big trip was to the Philippines with Melvin. Although I do find flying somewhat difficult. You cannot say: once a year by plane is okay.”

Melvin: “We have room for improvement in terms of sustainability.”

Jephthah: “We do do things sustainably, you know. For example, I don’t have a car.”

Melvin: “And I drive electric.”

Jephthah: “And we eat much less meat than before. And we don’t buy clothes that often and when we do, it’s none fast fashion. Sustainability is a regular topic of conversation here at home, but there is still a lot to learn. We always try to take a step in the right direction, but we are certainly not model citizens.”

Melvin: “I am a volunteer at Roze Buddyzorg, which is committed to LGBTQI people. That is also a contribution to society.”

Always busy

Melvin: “Three years ago I made a career switch from publishing house Hearst to SpecialistenNet, an organization that helps employees who are in trouble through psychological guidance and coaching. Due to work pressure, private circumstances or both. I am commercial director there.”

Jephthah: “I work at Odido, formerly T-Mobile and Tele2. That name change resulted in a lot of work, because everything had to change: corporate identity, campaigns, content, stores, etc. I am responsible for the social media strategy.”

Melvin: “It is also busy at work. Ever since corona, there has been a lot of demand for help, especially from healthcare. Many companies now also promise coaching and mental guidance to employees, because they see the need for mentally healthy staff. SpecialistenNet promises ‘no waiting times’ and all this puts pressure on the company.”

Jephthah: “I tried several studies, but at the time I was mainly concerned with ‘being young’. I eventually started studying communications at higher professional education, in the evenings, in addition to a full-time job at Tele2. This way I could finance my studies. I was able to grow internally and continued to specialize in social media marketing. I don’t feel like I’m done with that yet.”

Melvin: “I attended secondary school in hotel management and started working as a concept manager at coffee supplier MAAS. Thinking about paid coffee in the workplace. Then I ended up at Hearst.”

Jephthah: “Melvin and I complement each other very well. I am very calm, he is restless.”

Melvin: “Yes, I like stimuli and get energy from people around me. I always want to be busy. I recently started a post-master’s degree customer experience and strategy. I want to learn even more.”

Jephthah: “I can easily go along with those incentives, but I also want time for myself every now and then. For me, relaxing means messing around in the garden, reading a book or watching a series or just being alone for a while.”

Melvin: “Since this year I have been working four days one week, five the next. That feels like a gift, that one day off, because otherwise I work full-time at the office in Soesterberg. The alarm goes off at 6:45 am and I’m home at 6:30 pm. Five days in traffic jams. Not bad, but it does require a lot of energy.

“With that one day off, the balance is a bit better. Because in addition to work I want to exercise three evenings a week, we want to go out for dinner, see friends, visit parents and then the week is over. But maybe I want too much.”

Family

Jephthah: “We are always busy saving, including for our trips, but also to build up a buffer. And we spend money on fun things, like a weekend away. And the move, last year from Amsterdam to Haarlem, cost a lot. We replaced the gas with electric, gave the kitchen a new color and sanded the floor. All very sustainable actually, haha! We want to think about how we are going to shape our family in this house. For example, how do we find a surrogate mother? Or do we want to adopt a child?”

Melvin: “Yes, the desire is certainly there, but it is difficult for two men. Furthermore, we never look years ahead in terms of future plans. We want to enjoy the things that come our way and therefore don’t like to record and plan everything.”

In brief

Melvin Klink (33) is commercial director at SpecialistenNet and commutes four or five days a week between his hometown of Haarlem and Soesterberg. He has been together for five years Jephthah den Dulk (37), social media manager at telecom company Odido in The Hague. Together they earn about three times the average.

Living A ground floor apartment in the center of Haarlem. Transport Jefta travels by public transport and does everything in Haarlem by bike. Melvin goes to work by electric car. Pets Dog Pita (nickname Piet) and cat Billy. Maid The cleaning help comes once every two weeks. Last major release The renovation of the house and the redesign of the garden. To play sports Melvin swims three times a week and has golf lessons. Jefta does CrossFit. “Not to grow extra muscles, but to stay mentally and physically fit.” Bedtime Between 11:00 PM and 12:00 AM. From Monday to Wednesday they play sports in the evening, on Thursdays and at the weekend they go out with friends, go out for dinner, etc.

