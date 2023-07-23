In ‘At the back there is room 10’we have seen how in the last chapters the infidelity of Diego Montalbán with Claudia Llanos was discovered, which led to Francesca Maldini end her marriage to the chef. fans of the series America TV They couldn’t be happier, since more than one felt outraged by the wrongdoing of Diego and how much he took advantage of the ‘Noni’.

However, fans of ‘AFHS’ They were not the only ones who celebrated Francesca’s decision, but also the actress who brings her to life: Yvonne Frayssinet.

What did Yvonne Frayssinet say about Francesca Maldini?

Yvonne Frayssinet is happy that Francesca broke up with Diego. Photo: America TV

Yvonne Frayssinet confessed that she could no longer bear that her character in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ continued without knowing the truth about Diego Montalbán, so she felt very happy when she was finally able to record the scenes that everyone wanted to see.

“You don’t know how I waited for that scene. ‘Let it happen at once, I can’t be so stupid anymore,’ he said. Mrs. Maldini is so prestigious, businesswoman, so personality and enduring all that,” said the actress regarding the scene in which Francesca ends her marriage with Diego.

Will Francesca return with Diego in ‘AFHS’?

Many fear that “Noni” will fall into the clutches of Diego Montalbán again, but after seeing her take the reins of her life and show herself as a strong and empowered woman, this possibility would be relegated. However, Yvonne said, “But I’m missing him (performing with Giovanni Ciccia). She’ll be out of my life (Diego Montalbán), I guess.”

