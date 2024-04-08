We are just a little away from the long-awaited premiere of season 11 of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. For that reason, the program 'Mande Quien Mande', on América Televisión, the network that broadcasts the Peruvian production, brought together the entire cast for a special sequence. However, this did not feature the participation of actress Karime Scander, whose continuity in the series is uncertain, given that her character, Alessia Montalbán, was fatally attacked in the last episode of season 10.

The spoilers that leaked on social networks, shared by fans of the series, suggest that there could be participation of the actress in the new season, given that her name was seen in the recordings along with those of her colleagues. However, those were not the only images that were leaked in recent months. A video was also spread on TikTok showing Francesca Maldini, supposedly, being rescued by Diego Montalbán after being kidnapped by Claudia Llanos. The actress who plays 'Noni' was shown those images and she had a unique reaction to everyone.

What was Yvonne Fraysinnet's reaction when she saw the images of her alleged rescue on social networks?

Willax cameras interviewed the actress Yvonne Fraysinnet after his participation in the program 'Mande Quien Mande'. During the interview, she was asked about the images that were leaked on social media, supposedly of her rescue.

The reporter showed her the video in question and the 74-year-old actress took a moment to review it, showing surprise when she saw the images. Subsequently, she left with a serious face and made a gesture with her hand indicating that she did not want to make statements, despite the journalist's insistence.

What happened to Francesca Maldini in the last episode of 'At the bottom there is room' 10?

Actress Yvonne Fraysinnet's character, Francesca Maldini, was kidnapped by the villain Claudia Llanos, also known as 'Shark Look'. Just when 'Noni' was preparing to go to the airport in her truck, the 'AFHS' antagonist suddenly appeared in the driver's seat and took the Maldini matriarch to an unknown location. Where and what will she do with the 'madame'? We will surely find out in the first episode of the eleventh season.

Nobody knows where Francesca Maldini is currently in 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: América Television.

When is 'At the bottom there is room 2024' released?

Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' will premiere this Monday, April 8, 2024. In this way, the América TV series returns to the screens 3 months after the end of its previous installment, which left us with various unresolved stories that will find a solution in its 2024 edition.

