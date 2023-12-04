One of the historical figures in ‘At the bottom there is room’ was Isabella Picasso Maldini, embodied by Karina Calmet. We discover in the end that she was the adopted daughter of Francesca Maldini (Yvonne Fraysinnet) and Bruno Picasso (Luis Ángel Pinasco), and that her real name was Isabel Pampañaupa Sulca. From the first season to the epic denouement of the eighth, her presence was constant until her tragic death, at the hands of Carmen Llanos (Teddy Guzmán), the mother of Claudia Llanos, known as the ‘shark look’.

Fans have raised their voices, urging the writers to bring back the inventor of iconic phrases like “Oh, my!”, or “The horrible fish-faced boy,” directed at Joel. Recently, Karina Calmet She broke her silence and has given a glimmer of hope to fans, confessing that her return to the famous América TV series does not depend on her.

Will Karina Calmet or ‘Isabela Maldini’ return to the next season of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

The possibility of actress Karina Calmet returning to the next season of ‘AFHS’ is latent. She showed her willingness to return, but she made it clear that that decision is not in her hands, but in those of the scriptwriters.

“They shot Isabela, and when a character returns, they return to the family, to the environment, and that depends on the scriptwriters.”revealed the former model to the newspaper Trome, who will be part of the new season of ‘The Great Celebrity Chef’, a Latin culinary reality show.

What did Karina Calmet say when she was imitated by Alessia Montalbán in ‘AFHS’?

The mind behind that peculiar style, which denotes superiority in the series, spoke about the last episodes of ‘AFHS’, in which Alessia Montalbán imitates her, snatching her iconic phrase.

“I found it endearing because the character (Alessia) did it very well, she even brought out the tone of voice and it gave me tenderness that Francesca remembered (Isabela), I liked how they did it,”Karina Calmet stated to the aforementioned medium.

“What happens is that ‘At the bottom there is room’ they show it at night, but they also remember it in the afternoons and it’s also on YouTube. Of course there are people who haven’t seen it in years, but are doing it now. So, there are always the phrases like ‘Oh, my!’, ‘Requechecheche’”he said.

