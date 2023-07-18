‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10, premiered its chapter 264 and perplexed its followers with the scene. The Maldini Montalbán family seems to have no way out of this nightmare called Claudia Plains: After Diego went to visit her in jail, there will be more problems. As could be seen in yesterday’s chapter, Francesca received a gift from the ‘Shark Gaze’. What did this box contain?

Photo America TV

Oh surprise! The theory that the fans used about ‘At the bottom there is room’ it came true. ‘La Noni’ received a USB that contained more than three videos in which it was seen how Diego he was unfaithful to Francesca with Claudia, as well as saying that he was only with her for her money. Also, inside the gift there was a revolver.

Will Francesca kill Diego in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

After seeing the content, the Maldini matriarch burst into tears knowing that she had been deceived all this time. In the preview of chapter 265, which will be out today, she looks how Diego he doesn’t get home on time and finds his wife still devastated. Francesca, then, faces him: “Synical, liar, hypocrite, shameless.” Finally, Diego’s infidelity was discovered, but pain and hatred will not be good advisers. The rest of the family that was in the room went up to the second floor when a shot was heard. Will Francesca have killed Diego?

