“At the bottom there is room” premiered its 10th season and already has viewers with great expectations about the next tricks of Claudia Llanos, the villain played by Úrsula Boza. However, beyond the characters that return or possible new income, the followers have not been entirely happy with the story that they are giving to one of the historical faces of the América Televisión series: Joel Gonzales.

In the most recent chapter of “AFHS” 2023, Jimmy asked Joel one thing, but the ‘Fishface’ couldn’t keep the secret. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Joel, the most unbearable character of “AFHS”, according to fans

Towards the end of chapter 7 of “At the bottom there is room” 2023, Joel reveals to Macarena that Jimmy is dating Alessia Montalbán. This was a secret that the youngest of the Gonzales asked his brother to keep at all costs, but clearly the opposite happened. Was it on purpose or by chance? His intentions are not clear, but the public seems to have a verdict: they no longer support the “Face of fish”.

This scene is not the only one that has triggered the alerts of the audience’s disgust regarding the character of Erick Elera, since for some time they have been demanding a key factor from the scriptwriters of the program: lack of development; that is to say, that the son of ‘Charito’ has remained stuck in a somewhat childish attitude.

For example, Joel did not study a professional career, but he had the opportunity to position himself and grow in Francesca Maldini’s company thanks to the intervention of Fernanda de las Casas, but he did not take advantage of this opportunity to take his future seriously.

Joel and Macarena could have a relationship in the future. Photo: America TV

Fernanda has not been the only lover who could open the doors to a different lifestyle, because Cayetana also gave him that possibility, but he only dedicated himself to taking advantage of the situation and filling himself with luxuries. This, added to a somewhat conformist perspective regarding different daily situations, has not allowed it to evolve.

A similar situation happened with ‘Teresita’, who depended a lot on her family for various aspects of her life, but we have seen her grow personally and professionally. Now, Don Gilberto’s daughter has launched her fashion design collection and worries about giving her little Richard Jr. a better education.

In such a context, fans of “AFHS” have left their opinions on Twitter, hoping that they will change Joel’s way of being in the coming chapters.