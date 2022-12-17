“Al fondo hay sitio” has become the most successful series on Peruvian television thanks to its witticisms and unforgettable characters. After nine seasons, we can say that perhaps nothing would have been the same without Irma Maury as Mrs. Nellythe matriarch of the Gonzales and Francesca’s enemy.

In the sixth installment, she won the lottery, but couldn’t handle the emotion and lost her life. Since then, fans have called for her return, and screenwriter Gigio Aranda supports the idea. “I have her return thought many years ago. I have it ready, so if Irmita wants, ‘plim,’ ”he previously stated.

Why did you withdraw from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Irma Maury said goodbye to Doña Nelly and “There is room at the bottom” in 2014 because the job took too much time and she was not enjoying her life as she really wanted:

“The decision was because I needed a little more from myself. The work is very good, but it absorbs you a lot. I don’t miss Dona Nelly. What’s more, she already seemed a bit burdensome to me because they called me that name on the street and I don’t like it, ”she explained to América Noticias.

The only condition to return to “AFHS”

Irma Maury was a vital part in the success of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: GLR/Capture America TV

In an interview with El Popular, he stressed that he has the best memories and thanked everyone for their appreciation. “But there’s no way they’re counting on me. Now I’m in another. If life allows me to return, I will do it with something new ”, he highlighted. Thus he made it clear that a new character would be the only way to return to production.

It should be noted that Doña Nelly remains relevant in “Al fondo hay sitio” due to the multiple references and nostalgia for Don Gilberto.

Also, chapter 124 brought back the character as a ghost to scare away Francesca.