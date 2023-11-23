‘There is room at the bottom’ brought us one of the most important moments of the 2023 season, since the strong confession by Antonia Macarena left more than one in shock. As we know, what happened in chapter 351 of the series America TV It intrigued more than one fan of Peruvian production. Macarena went to visit the house of Diego Montalban, where Antonia was also located.

Inside the house, the situation was out of control because Macarena began to complain to Antonia because he did not treat her the same as he did with Diego Montalbán, given that the chef did not want the moment to get much more tense and wanted to change the conversation; However, her mother said that it is time for Macarena to know the truth. Antonia mentioned that she was adopted: “You are the daughter of your father and his lover.”

Antonia confesses to Macarena that she is not her mother and that she is adopted at ‘AFHS’

Who would be Macarena’s mother, according to fan theory?

After what was seen in chapter 351 of ‘There is room at the bottom’many fans have begun to mention theories to see who is the mother of Macarena. The first assumption that is made is that Macarena would be the sister of Patty and the whole truth would be revealed at the wedding, since ‘Maca’ and Joel will do the ceremony together in the series. This could be so because, as it was known, before leaving for the United States, Mrs. Kathy worked as a housewife and her followers sense that she has had a rapprochement with her late husband. Antonia.

The second hypothesis that fans mention is that Francesca She is Macarena’s mother in America TV series because ‘Noni’ has always had a compromising past. At the time, she spent time with the Pampañaupa and Isabella, so it would not be catastrophic to say that this could happen before the end of the year.

Finally, there is speculation that Macarena be sister of Claudia Llanosthat is, daughter of Carmen. If this theory comes to pass, things in the Maldini house would get worse than they already are because, as we know, the ‘Shark Gaze’ is Francesca’s main enemy.

