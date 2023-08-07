In ‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10, the characters will lead to love entanglements. In the last chapters of the Peruvian series, we could see how the preparations for the marriage between ‘Mike’ and Macarena began. For his part, joel and ‘Patty’ confessed their feelings for each other. However, problems could arise, according to Erick Elera.

We well know what happened in the last chapter between ‘Mike’ and Macarena, since the love between the two ended after Diego Montalbán’s sister will not bear to hide the feelings she feels towards Joel anymore. The son of ‘Charo’ doesn’t even imagine that his best friend likes him, since she helped him conquer ‘Patty’, with whom he will begin to have a relationship apparently in the chapter 277. However, Erick Elera commented in an interview the following: “If Macarena declares himself, that is the problem.”

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the back’: Claudia hugged her mother and read the Bible, what is happening in jail?

What did Erick Elera say about the love affair between Joel, Patty and Macarena?

Erick Elera commented on the love affair that can form in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ between Joel, Macarena and Patty. The Peruvian actor said that he feels comfortable with the chemistry he has with Melissa Paredes, who plays ‘Patty’. He also pointed out that now, since Macarena is no longer with the “Gringo Atrasador”, she can declare herself to Joel, which could cause problems for the new couple that is forming in “AFHS”.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Joel and Patty had their first kiss, but “Maca” saw them and burst into tears

What time to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

The successful Peruvian series is broadcast through the América TV signal from Monday to Friday from 8:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. You will be able to see everything that happens between the Gonzales and Maldini in Las Nuevas Lomas just after the competition reality show ‘EEG’ and before the series ‘Luz de Luna 3’.

Actors and characters of ‘AFHS’ 2023

Part of the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ season 10. Photo: América TV

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

#room #bottom #happen #Joel #Patty #Macarena #broken #engagement #Mike