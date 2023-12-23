The final episode of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom' left all viewers frozen when he showed the attack of Benjamin to Alessia, which caused the chef to lie on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The recording of that tense moment, which created an infinite number of questions among all fans of the series, was carried out between some laughter and jokes by the cast members, with the aim of making one of the scenes that will define more bearable. the future of an important fictional character.

This was reflected in the behind-the-scenes footage published by América Televisión, in which all the details of the filming could be seen and how the actors reacted to the tragic outcome of the character played by Karime Scander.

How was the filming of Benjamín's attack on Alessia in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio 2023'?

In the video that America TV brought to light through their social networks, you can see how they recorded part of the Macarena party and the beginning of the crazy hour. Suddenly, the actors Karime Scander and Vasco Rodriguez, Alessia and Benjamín, respectively, performed the fateful scene. At that, Coqui Tapia, the director of the series, gave some instructions to Jorge Guerra ('Jimmy') and Devour Merino (Pain), so that they react to the event.

Later, the video shows when Alessia is already lying on the floor, which generated the reaction of Franco Pennano (Christopher) and Giovanni Ciccia (Diego Montalbán): They gave heartbreaking cries for help to save the chef. The other characters in the series also fell into despair at the macabre scene.

Once the director marked the end of the recording, Scander and Ciccia lay down on the floor as a clear sign of the exhaustion they suffered after interpreting a tragedy. To lighten the mood a little, the actor who gives life to the popular 'Rataouille' cracked a joke and said that his daughter in fiction “really died”, sparking some laughter among his colleagues.

Will Alessia die in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The successful series of America Television It closed its season 10 with the scene of Alessia lying on the floor, so we do not know what will happen to her until the arrival of season 11, which does not yet have a confirmed release date, but which, it is presumed, could be between March and April 2024.

According to fan theories, the chef would survive Benjamín's attack and it would be the beginning of reconciliation between her and 'Jimmy', so Dolores' fate in fiction would be uncertain. And, for the fans, the death of one of the main characters of 'AFHS' would not be conceivable, in addition to the fact that they make them wait until the next season to find out what happened to her, it gives the impression that she would be saved. of the attack.

The attack against Alessia would be the perfect excuse to revive the love between her and 'Jimmy'. Photo: composition LR/América TV

