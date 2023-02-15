The arrival of Mike It has aroused different curiosities in the fans. In this sense, a question revolves around his real name.

Mike’s return in season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” is giving a lot to talk about. Since the ‘backward Gringo’ arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas, he provoked jealousy not only in Joel for getting close to Macarena, but also in Hiro, in Diego Montalbán (for a future position in the restaurant) and, possibly, in Cristóbal (for their meetings with July).

Therefore, in order to follow the plot, many followers want to remember more of this character who returned with force. Most fans do not remember the real name of Mikesince in the first seasons of the series he was baptized as the ‘backward Gringo’ by Joel Gonzales.

Why do they call Mike the ‘backward Gringo’?

The nickname of ‘Gringo atrasador’, ‘Gringo Mike’ or ‘Maldito Mike’ is due to the fact that, when fernanda was studying in Bostonfell in love with Mike and decided to end up with Charito’s son upon his arrival in Lime.

When joel she meets Mike, finds out that he is Fernanda’s college classmate. Therefore, he thinks that he is a ‘gringo’. This, despite the fact that the young actor ends up saying that he is also Peruvian. From that moment on, Jimmy’s brother refers to ‘Fernandita’s’ new partner as ‘the backwards Gringo’.

What is Mike’s real name?

Anita Miller’s son is named Michael Miller Villavicencio. The real name was released only a few times in the series. However, one of the most remembered is when Mike appears before Joel, in a park in Las Lomas.

Relive HERE the rap of the “Gringo atrasador”