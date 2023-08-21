If today we talk about ‘At the bottom there is room’the most successful Peruvian series of the last 10 years on Peruvian television, we cannot stop thinking about the names of the characters, such as Joel, Francesca, Charo or Peter. The latter is played by Adolfo Chuimanwhose name reminds us of many roles that he has played on the small screen, which he arrived at more than 20 years ago.

The renowned Peruvian actor has not only been part of television since its inception with a well-remembered program called ‘Risas y salsas’, but also has a great career in the theater, of more than 15 years, that very few followers of the popular Peter de ‘ At the bottom there is room’ you know. Likewise, he was also part of radio soap operas, a time in which he marked an important milestone in the artistic life of the 76-year-old actor.

Adolfo Chuiman was part of the program ‘Risas y salsas’, which premiered in 1980. Photo: Panamericana

What is the real name of Adolfo Chuiman?

Adolfo Chuiman, in recent years, has been regularly on Peruvian television playing characters like Benigno Bravo, in the series ‘De vuelta al Barrio’, and giving life to the most beloved butler in ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ . Despite having attracted the attention of a large number of followers for many years, few knew that his last name does not have the letter ‘n’ at the end, but is only Chuima.

The 75-year-old actor was also part of ‘A Thousand Trades’, a series that lasted 6 years on TV. Photo: composition of LR/Cosas Perú

Why did you change your last name?

In an interview he had with a media outlet a couple of years ago, he revealed that the change occurred at the time he was recording the radio soap opera ‘Reina sin corona’, in which the singer Teresita Velázquez made her debut. The colleagues and actors who shared moments with him did not call him Chuima, but Shumann, like the musician. In addition, he added that whenever they presented him on the radio they never pronounced his last name correctly and they always added the ‘n’, so he decided after so much insistence to make the change to his stage name.

Peter’s best moments in ‘In the background there is room’

