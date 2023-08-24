‘At the bottom there is room’, The most successful Peruvian series since its premiere in 2009, has had different actors throughout its seasons. Many of them have been maintained to date and others were in the past at the end of the eighth season. One of the characters that went down in the history of ‘AFHS’ is the remembered daughter of ‘Koky’ Reyes, who was played by Francisca Aronsson, the popular ‘Freckles’.

The Peruvian actress of Swedish descent appeared in the seventh season of ‘At the bottom there is room’ as Daniela Reyes with her mother, Consuelo Alegría, former partner of ‘koky’. “Danielita” had a great step in the Peruvian series and was always on the lookout because she lived with the Gonzales until the eighth season. However, in the last season of the ‘old’ ‘AFHS’, she appeared infrequently only in a few episodes and was associated with ‘Jaimito’ because she was always looking out for him.

'Danielita' lived in the Gonzales house during season seven and eight. Photo: America TV

What happened to Francisca Aronsson?

Francisca Aronsson was born on June 12, 2006 and has shown a strong inclination for her artistic career. From a very young age, Francisca had things clear and, after appearing in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, she made the leap abroad with series and movies. Among those that stand out is the Spanish series ‘El internado: las cumbres’ on Amazon Prime Video with the role of Rita Ramírez. Another is the tape ‘Yuraq’, in which she introduces herself as ‘Gabrielita’. This 2023, she is co-starring in the movie ‘Queens without a crown’ and the series ‘Hit’.

Francisca Aronsson played Rita in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘El internado: las cumbres’. Photo:

Also, if we talk about recognitions, in 2021 she was nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards Mexico. On the other hand, this year she returned to Peru in style to premiere her song ‘I believe everything’. She, now as La Fran, seeks to boost her musical career at the age of 17. In this regard, Francisca was in Peru for two weeks to do promotional activities and prepare new songs.

Did Francisca Aronsson reappear on ‘AFHS 10’ as ‘Danielita’?

In the tenth season of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Francisca Aronsson does not appear. However, she is mentioned in chapter 181. In this episode, there is a scene in which ‘Charo’ makes a call to ‘Koky’ for her birthday while he was in the jungle. She thought that she was celebrating with her daughter, but he told her that “Danielita” was already 17 years old and that Consuelo took her to Huacho with her grandparents.