‘At the bottom there is room’ began a new season this 2023 with the expectation that it can be classified as one of the best, as it was in the era of characters such as Reina Pachas, Miguel Ignacio, Raúl del Prado, Fernanda or ‘Luchito’. The latter, in the return of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ with the new production, has been the most requested by fans, since the ex-husband of ‘Charito’ was one of the most important characters in the series: he brought with him shocking events. The last of them? The presentation of the ‘Yunguyana’, Dora Ilasaca, his third wife in ‘At the bottom there is room.

Seven years have passed since the last time we saw the 57-year-old Peruvian actor and director, Bruno Odar, in one of the most successful series in Peru. The eighth season marked an important milestone, but some original actors of the series are not part of this 2023. However, to this day, the world of acting is still involved and, during an interview at the end of last year for El Popular, He did not rule out his return to Las Nuevas Lomas.

What does Bruno Odar currently do?

As we well mentioned, Bruno Odar is still linked to the world of acting after leaving ‘AFHS’. Currently, he is the director of the Ten Talents cultural association, which was created in 1998. The main objective of Ten Talents is to promote the performing arts in Peru with the tips of the popular ‘Luchito’ and make the actors who already have a certain journey through the medium grow. On the other hand, it also provides informative talks in municipalities or schools for all people who want to enter the world of acting.

Could ‘Luchito’ return to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Currently, the renowned Peruvian actor has been making different theater productions, but he did not rule out returning to the Peruvian series. He thus made it known in an interview that he had with El Popular at the end of last year, in which he commented that he had no contact to resume the role of ‘Luchito’. Likewise, Bruno Odar stated that he would love to return to the series as the husband of Reina Pachas and that he would only have to talk to the new production to set things out.



