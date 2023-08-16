Melissa Paredes He surprised thousands with his arrival in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, where he now shows off his acting skills thanks to patty. Although the artist already has several credits both in film and on TV, her detractors tried to detract from her talent or simply say that they did not know her. However, there were also those who took advantage of her to show her support and others who recognized her skills in front of cameras, such as her co-star Joaquin de Orbegosothe popular ‘Gringo Atrasador’.

What did Joaquín de Orbegoso say about Melissa Paredes?

Joaquín de Orbegoso was invited to the program ‘Send whoever is in charge’ of América Televisión and it was there that he was consulted by his colleague. “Well, I have not recorded, well, I have recorded, but not much. Melissa is a great actress, really, congratulate her for what she does. She is very fresh, she is a very good companion,” the actor began.

He also recalled that this is not the first time that he has shared scenes with Paredes, since they had already met in another production of the aforementioned television channel. “I recorded with her in ‘Ojitos sorceros 2’. I played bad and we worked together a lot. Yes, very fresh, very funny. We exactly recorded (in ‘AFHS’) a very funny scene, but it’s very good, really “, he recounted.

Melissa Paredes demands respect for her performance in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

Melissa Paredes has been no stranger to controversy and has admitted that taking criticism is part of being a public figure. Even so, she asked that her work in “Al fondo hay sitio” be highlighted for her talent and not for the people with whom she kisses in her scenes: “I’ll be honest, when I see these headlines, I understand that I’m from the middle, but I don’t like it when they make absurd headlines focusing on a kiss that is part of a script.”

“What I like the most is that they focus on the scene itself, that is, what Joel and Patty transmit. I want them to focus more on that side than on a kiss,” he added.

